Ag Law in the Field Podcast: Zach Brady answers your eminent domain questions

Tiffany Lashmet brings in Attorney Zach Brady to the Ag Law in the Field podcast to answer some of the most frequently asked questions he gets about eminent domain. Zach has some great information and advice for Texas landowners on who has the right to condemn property, choosing an attorney, survey access, and more.

