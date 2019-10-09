Ag Law in the Field Podcast: Elder law and estate planning

Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, assistant professor and Extension specialist in agricultural Law with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, talks elderlaw with Attorney Kristen Porter in the latest Ag Law in the Field podcast. Hear them discuss estate planning documents, long-term care options, rules about Medicaid and other topics important for everyone, especially farm and ranch families. Click on the following link to listen or see below:http://aglaw.libsyn.com/episode-65-kristen-porter-elder-law.

