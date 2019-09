2020 Quail Hunting Season: What’s Ahead?

This month’s episode of our Dr. Dale on Quail podcast covers our forecast for the 2019-20 quail hunting season. Get the latest scoop on population estimates and learn which factors take us from “boom” to “bust” seasons and vice-versa. Dr. Dale and Gary Joiner also discuss which areas are bright spots for quail numbers, hunting considerations and why Texas has such a long quail season and liberal bag limits. Click here to listen or see below.