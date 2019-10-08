Texas Crop Progress and Condition, 10-7-19

Source: USDA NASS | Oct. 7, 2019

Weekly Summary Sept. 30, 2019 – Oct. 6, 2019

Weather conditions continued mostly hot and dry across the state of Texas. Precipitation in the High Plains ranged from 1 inch to upwards of 6 inches. Isolated areas in the Trans-Pecos, South Texas, East Texas and the Cross Timbers received between 2 and 3 inches of rain. The rest of the state received little to no precipitation. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

Small Grains: Small grain seeding was underway in the Southern Low Plains, South Texas and the Blacklands. Heavy rains delayed seeding progress in the Northern High Plains. Producers in the Cross Timbers and the Edwards Plateau were waiting for more moisture to begin seeding.

Row Crops: In the Northern High Plains Cotton producers were concerned with possible loss of quality due to the lack of heat units and excess moisture. Bolls were opening in most areas of the High and Low Plains. Harvest was active in the Cross Timbers, the Blacklands, the Edwards Plateau and the Upper Coast. Corn harvest was underway in the Northern High Plains, while producers were waiting for sorghum to mature and fields to dry to begin harvest. Peanut digging was underway in South Texas.

Fruit, Vegetable and Specialty Crops: Pecan harvest was underway in areas of South Central Texas. Spinach and onion planting was active, while cabbage progress continued in South Texas.

Livestock, Range and Pasture: Livestock condition was mostly fair to good across the state. Supplemental feeding continued in many areas to maintain body condition. Army worm infestations were reported in the Blacklands and East Texas. Recent rains improved pasture conditions in areas of the High Plains. Range and pasture condition was rated mostly fair to poor across the state.

Click or tap here to read the full report or see below.