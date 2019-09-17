Gov. Abbott prepares state resources as severe weather approaches from the Gulf

Source: gov.texas.gov

Gov. Greg Abbott has placed numerous resources on standby across the state and elevated the State Operations Center to level 3 (Increased Readiness) as severe weather approaches the Gulf Coast of Texas. The Texas Division of Emergency Management will be rostering four Texas A&M Task Force One Boat Squads in Southeast Coastal areas. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will also be moving boats to support the Beaumont area and adjacent regions.

“As severe weather approaches the Gulf Coast, the state of Texas is taking necessary precautions to ensure local officials have the resources they need to respond this event,” said Abbott. “State assets have been positioned for quick deployment in the regions expected to be impacted by these storms and I encourage all Texans in the southeast coastal area to heed all warnings from local officials and pay close attention to weather reports as this system approaches.”

State agencies involved in the emergency response effort include the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Transportation, Texas Military Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas A&M Task Force One and State Mass Care Team.

Texans are encouraged to follow these safety tips:

When severe storms threaten, the safest place to be is indoors.

Avoid areas already flooded and avoid any fast-flowing water.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas – never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Dangerous waters can seem deceptively calm, and if you encounter flooding, move to higher ground.

Keep in mind that flood dangers are even harder to recognize at night.

Stay informed by monitoring weather radios and news broadcasts for updated information on current and anticipated severe weather in your area.

For additional safety tips related to thunderstorms and flooding, read more: http://www.tdem.texas.gov

For additional resources and information:

The Texas AgriLife Emergency Disaster Network also has specific information for ranchers, farmers and landowners.