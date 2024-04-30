Crime Watch: Horse stolen in Tarrant County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Pemberton, District 10 in North Texas, reports an Arabian horse stolen from a property off Knots Street in Fort Worth. The 8-year-old gelding is dappled grey with a scar on his nose. Surveillance footage shows a male subject exiting a white, late 2000’s Ford Crown Victoria, 4-door car and then riding the horse down the street. The incident occurred in the early hours of April 29. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Pemberton at 903-450-3900 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.