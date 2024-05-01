Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program accepting nominations

FORT WORTH, Texas (May 1, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and Texas Grazing Lands Coalition today announced the open nomination period for the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program, a state-based award that recognizes outstanding stewardship practices and conservation achievements of Texas cattle raisers. The Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program nomination period will remain open through July 1.

Nominees should be leaders in conservation, implementing practices that enhance and maximize stewardship of livestock, wildlife and natural resources. Each nomination should clearly demonstrate the impacts of such stewardship and economic viability.

“Texas cattle raisers are instrumental in caring for our open space, and the Texas Environmental Stewardship Award Program provides a prestigious platform to recognize these efforts,” said Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association First Vice President and Texas Grazing Lands Association Chair Stephen Diebel.

The Texas Environmental Stewardship Award recipient will be announced at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo in April 2025. The winner will go on to compete for the Region IV Environmental Stewardship Award title and, if awarded, the national title.

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves.

Nomination information can be found at tscra.org/esap.

