Young Cattlemen’s Conference opportunities available for Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association members

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 1, 2023) ­– Today, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association opened the application window for the 2024 National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Young Cattlemen’s Conference.

The Young Cattlemen’s Conference is hosted by National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in partnership with state affiliates. Nominees from across the U.S attend the 8-day day program, set for June 1-8, focused on developing young leaders in the beef industry. Attendees will begin the program in Denver, traveling to Nebraska, Ohio and Washington, D.C. Producers and professionals will better their understanding of all segments of the industry while expanding their professional network. The Young Cattlemen’s Conference has been a proven success in developing beef industry leaders with more than 1,000 graduates from the program.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association will select up to three applicants to attend the summer 2024 conference. Applicants must be 25 to 50-year-old active, good standing members of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association and National Cattlemen’s Beed Association. Applications are due August 1, 2023. Additional details including submission instructions are accessible at https://tscra.org/what-we-do/young-cattle-raisers/.

