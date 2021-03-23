Winter storm recovery and disaster mitigation

Mitigation means acting now to reduce future risk of disaster. You can repair/rebuild safer

and stronger after the February winter storms, and FEMA Community Education and Outreach

Specialists can help you on your recovery journey.

To Speak to a FEMA Specialist about Repairing Safer, Stronger and more Resilient:

▪ Call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487

▪ Email: FEMA-TXMit@fema.dhs.gov

Specialists are available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Monday – Saturday.

More resources are available online. Visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/txmit (or for Spanish: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/tx-es-mit for Spanish)

Click here to download a PDF fact sheet with QR code.

Disaster homepage and counties eligible for assistance: Texas Severe Winter Storms information webpage| FEMA.gov

Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance: disasterassistance.gov

How to set up a FEMA online account

Survivors of the severe winter storms in Texas can make it easier to communicate with

FEMA by creating an online account. You can upload documents and check the status of

your application from anywhere with an internet connection.

Click here to download this information in a PDF fact sheet or scroll down.

Getting started

First, if you have not applied with FEMA, you may either:

▪ Visit DisasterAssistance.gov; or

▪ Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.

To download the FEMA app:

Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362;

Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362;

Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.

Applying online or with your FEMA app is easy and available 24 hours a day. To create an online disaster assistance account:

After applying, you may stay on DisasterAssistance.gov to create a personal online disaster assistance account to stay in touch with FEMA. To create one:

• Click the green Check Status button at bottom of DisasterAssistance.gov

• Click the blue Create Account button at bottom of page.

• Enter your date of birth and Social Security number, which you provided previously when applying for

assistance.

• Answer four security questions that are generated from public record data to verify your identity.

• Create a user ID and password.

• Enter an email address. FEMA will send a temporary PIN to it within 24 hours. Follow the instructions in the email to finish creating your account.





