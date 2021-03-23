Winter storm recovery and disaster mitigation
Mitigation means acting now to reduce future risk of disaster. You can repair/rebuild safer
and stronger after the February winter storms, and FEMA Community Education and Outreach
Specialists can help you on your recovery journey.
To Speak to a FEMA Specialist about Repairing Safer, Stronger and more Resilient:
▪ Call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-336-2487
▪ Email: FEMA-TXMit@fema.dhs.gov
Specialists are available 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Monday – Saturday.
More resources are available online. Visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/txmit (or for Spanish: https://fema.connectsolutions.com/tx-es-mit for Spanish)
Click here to download a PDF fact sheet with QR code.
Disaster homepage and counties eligible for assistance: Texas Severe Winter Storms information webpage| FEMA.gov
Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance: disasterassistance.gov
How to set up a FEMA online account
Survivors of the severe winter storms in Texas can make it easier to communicate with
FEMA by creating an online account. You can upload documents and check the status of
your application from anywhere with an internet connection.
Click here to download this information in a PDF fact sheet or scroll down.
Getting started
First, if you have not applied with FEMA, you may either:
▪ Visit DisasterAssistance.gov; or
▪ Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585) 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.
To download the FEMA app:
- Apple devices: text APPLE to 43362;
- Android devices: text ANDROID to 43362;
- Visit fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app.
Applying online or with your FEMA app is easy and available 24 hours a day. To create an online disaster assistance account:
After applying, you may stay on DisasterAssistance.gov to create a personal online disaster assistance account to stay in touch with FEMA. To create one:
• Click the green Check Status button at bottom of DisasterAssistance.gov
• Click the blue Create Account button at bottom of page.
• Enter your date of birth and Social Security number, which you provided previously when applying for
assistance.
• Answer four security questions that are generated from public record data to verify your identity.
• Create a user ID and password.
• Enter an email address. FEMA will send a temporary PIN to it within 24 hours. Follow the instructions in the email to finish creating your account.