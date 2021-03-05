Why you should manage each employee differently

Each person on your farm or ranch team needs and deserves a unique management style. “Plug and play” is what we all want with employees. Just hire them, put them in a cab, and don’t worry about them. They’ll do an expert job. Plug them in and turn them loose. In reality this management philosophy doesn’t work. Plug and play is a myth when it comes to people management. People aren’t machines, and employees require management for you to be satisfied. Read more at Farm Progress… 
 

Business, Ranching

