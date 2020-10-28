Why having a biosecurity plan for your herd is important

Having a biosecurity plan in place should be a big priority for cattle producers, says Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, OSU beef cattle extension specialist, and College of Veterinary Medicine director. Radio Oklahoma Agriculture Network Associate Farm Director and Editor KC Sheperd talked with Dr. Biggs about how the Covid 19 pandemic has been a good life lesson on understanding the importance of biosecurity. “The Thing about the coronavirus that’s really brought to the general conversation is things like epidemiology, contact tracing, how diseases, in particular viruses, spread from one infected person or animal to another and measures that we can take to prevent the spread of disease.” Click or tap to hear more on the latest Beef Buzz podcast.

