When to start paying attention to the tropics

Meteorologists have identified a third weather disturbance to keep an eye on as the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season continues in full swing. The three areas of low pressure are a stark reminder to be prepared – but not panicked – during the latter, more active months of the hurricane season. A disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has an 80% chance to develop into a tropical system in the coming days. Its center is projected to be somewhere between Central America and Cuba by the weekend, but its path after that remains uncertain. Read more at the Houston Chronicle…

