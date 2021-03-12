Weekly Texas Cattle Auction Summary for March 12, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers traded mostly steady. Trade was active on good demand, with yearlings coming off of wheat this time of year. A chance of much needed rain going into the weekend.

Supply included 88% Feeder Cattle (65% Steers, 34% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (90% Cows, 10% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (36% Stock Cows, 22% Bred Cows, 2% Bred Heifers, 40% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 80%.

Click here to read the full report from USDA Poultry & Grain Market News.

