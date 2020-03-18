Vaccinate now to prevent West Nile and EEE in horses

Last year, the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL), documented fewer cases of West Nile virus than in previous years. The number of positive cases of West Nile virus in horses seen at TVMDL fluctuates from year to year, which is common with mosquito-borne diseases. In 2019, the agency reported only four positive cases in horses, none of which came from Texas. However, as West Nile cases went down, the agency saw a slight increase in another prominent mosquito-borne disease: Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus or EEEV. Aside from practicing mosquito control around your barn, stable and home environment, the primary method of reducing risk in horses for both viruses is vaccination. Read more at tvdml.tamu.edu…