Vaccinate now to prevent West Nile and EEE in horses

Last year, the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL), documented fewer cases of West Nile virus than in previous years. The number of positive cases of West Nile virus in horses seen at TVMDL fluctuates from year to year, which is common with mosquito-borne diseases. In 2019, the agency reported only four positive cases in horses, none of which came from Texas. However, as West Nile cases went down, the agency saw a slight increase in another prominent mosquito-borne disease: Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus or EEEV. Aside from practicing mosquito control around your barn, stable and home environment, the primary method of reducing risk in horses for both viruses is vaccination. Read more at tvdml.tamu.edu…

/ Animal Health, Natural Resources, Ranching, The Cattleman Now - App

Share the Post

Related Posts

Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Mount Pleasant
Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Offers Free Cattlemen’s Field Day in Lamar County
Pasture Management Field Day held in Tillman County, Okla. This Week
TSCRA Special Ranger Organizes Starr County Livestock Rescue
TSCRA Teams Up With Texas AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Beef Council to Offer Free Beef Quality Training in Vernon
Free Cattle Raiser Dinner and Gathering in Abilene Features Cattle Theft Prevention and Legislative Discussions
Harrison County Man Arrested on Felony Theft and Insurance Fraud Charges
Transmission Line Seminars Offer Information and Options for Landowners
CONNECT WITH TSCRA:

CONNECT WITH TSCRA: