USMCA likely to take effect July 1

Canada and Mexico have completed their internal requirements for the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade agreement to go into effect, and the deal could enter into force on July 1 if the United States sends its notification this month. It’s expected that the U.S. will complete its requirements by the end of this month, although both Canada and Mexico have indicated they are flexible if the start date needs to be extended. –Read more at USAgNet…