USMCA goes into effect today

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement, also known as USMCA, goes into effect Wednesday, ushering in a new era of modernized, fair trade and job growth. The United States, Mexico and Canada agreement replaces NAFTA and benefits American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. These important improvements in the agreement will enable food and agriculture to trade more fairly, and to expand exports of American agricultural products. Read more from the U.S. Trade Representative in this fact sheet…