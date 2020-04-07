USDA Wildlife Services highlights wildlife damage management tools

Invasive rodents on islands, predators eating livestock, vultures pecking at property, birds colliding with airplanes. Wildlife damage can take many forms. As such, managers need a variety of tools to help reduce damage. To help explore many of the preventative or nonlethal tools developed and improved by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Wildlife Services, they are offering Nonlethal Tools for Wildlife Damage Management, an online story map to help guide land managers and livestock producers in the ways they can mitigate wildlife interference. Read more…

