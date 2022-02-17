USDA targets funds in Texas to help producers with infrastructure repairs along southern border

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas is offering financial assistance to farmers and ranchers along the southern border currently impacted by damage to fields and farming infrastructure, including fencing and water structures.

“We understand that the field and farming infrastructure damages along the border are costly and have a negative impact on our natural resources that our farmers and ranchers work hard to conserve,” Kristy Oates, NRCS state conservationist in Texas said. “Our field offices are ready to assist eligible producers with technical and financial assistance.”

Eligible counties in Texas include Brewster, Brooks, Cameron, Crockett, Culberson, Dimmit, Duval, Edwards, El Paso, Frio, Hidalgo, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Kenedy, Kinney, Kleberg, La Salle, Live Oak, Maverick, McMullen, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Starr, Sutton, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, Webb, Willacy, Zapata, and Zavala.

Funding is available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), which provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural producers to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits.

NRCS accepts applications for conservation programs year-round, however, producers and landowners should apply by July 5, 2022 to be considered for this year’s funding. Applications for this enrollment opportunity will be selected for funding by August 5, 2022. NRCS is allowing early start waivers and a shorter enrollment period.

Eligible producers can use the funds to implement eligible practices including fencing, watering facility, range planting, livestock pipeline, and more. To apply for EQIP assistance, producers should contact their local USDA Service Center.