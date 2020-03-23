USDA service centers open for business by phone appointment only

USDA service centers will continue to be open for business by phone appointment only and field work will continue with appropriate social distancing. While our program delivery staff will continue to come into the office, they will be working with our producers by phone, and using online tools whenever possible. All visitors wishing to conduct business with the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, or any other service center agency are required to call their center to schedule a phone appointment. In the event a service center is closed, producers can receive assistance from the closest alternate service center by phone. Producers can find phone numbers at farmers.gov/service-center-locator. Read more at USDA.gov…  

