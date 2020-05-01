USDA seeks ag producers to serve as mentors

Source: USDA NRCS | April 30, 2020

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) has a new mentoring initiative called the Conservation Agricultural Mentoring Program and is looking for agricultural producers to serve as mentors.

The program is aimed at ensuring new NRCS employees are properly trained and mentored about the local production agriculture where they work. A key component is having expert producers who are passionate about conservation and teaching serve as mentors. The goal is to deepen new employees’ relationship with producers in their local communities while enhancing their expertise related to production agriculture.

“I believe that by developing personal relationships and strengthening bonds between our employees and our customers, we will create unparalleled trust which will increase our employees’ confidence, connection to their local communities, and their understanding of producers’ needs,” said Drenda Williams, acting NRCS state conservationist for Texas.

Producers will be asked to share their knowledge of common agricultural practices, equipment, inputs and other agricultural factors with the new employee(s). The level of engagement will be determined solely by a producers’ availability and will be done on their farming operation.

If you are interested in serving as a mentor or would like to receive additional information, contact your local NRCS district conservationist or assistant state conservationist for field operations. USDA Service Center locations can be found at www.farmers.gov/connect. Those interested can also contact the Texas NRCS Conservation Agricultural Mentoring Program coordinator, Doug Rose, at 254-742-9932 or doug.rose@usda.gov.