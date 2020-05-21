USDA, FDA sign MOU on strengthening U.S. food supply chain protections

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and Food and Drug Administration announced on May 20, 2020, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to help prevent interruptions at FDA-regulated food facilities. The MOU creates a process for the two agencies to make determinations about circumstances in which the USDA could exercise its authority under the Defense Production Act (DPA) with regard to certain domestic food resource facilities that manufacture, process, pack, or hold foods, as well as to those that grow or harvest food that fall within the FDA’s jurisdiction. Read more at fda.gov…