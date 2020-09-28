US cattle on feed up 4%

Source: USDA NASS | Sept. 25, 2020

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.4 million head on Sept. 1, 2020. The inventory was 4% above Sept. 1, 2019. This is the highest Sept. 1 inventory since the series began in 1996.

Placements in feedlots during August totaled 2.06 million head, 9% above 2019. Net placements were two million head. During August, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 405,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 335,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 470,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 522,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 230,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head.

Marketings of fed cattle during August totaled 1.89 million head, 3% below 2019.

Other disappearance totaled 55,000 head during August, 10% below 2019.

Click here to download the full 10-page report or see below.