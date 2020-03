Tyson to add $5 to cash cattle prices this week

Tyson Foods told cattle feeders on Friday that it will add $5 per cwt. to live cattle and $7.94 per cwt. to dressed and grid cattle the week of March 23. The increase will be added to the base cash price for the week. Gary Michelson, Tyson Foods director of media relations, told Drovers in a Saturday morning email the one-time premium is an effort to demonstrate the company‚Äôs commitment to cattle suppliers. Read more at Drovers…