Two calves missing in DeWitt County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Robert Fields, District 25 in Southeast Texas, reports two calves missing from a property off Old Cuero Road in Yoakum. The calves are approximately two months old. The black calf has a white No 387 ear tag in its left ear. The red calf has a white No. 462 ear tag in its left ear. The calves were last seen Nov. 21. Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Fields at 361-207-5207 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.



