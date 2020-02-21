TSCRA Talk episode 2: Cattle raisers go to the White House

I need a little background noise to think. I don’t know what that says about me, but I’ve just never been at my best in moments of total silence. That’s why most days my office is filled with sounds of whatever Pandora station I’m feeling at the moment.

But on the morning of Jan. 29, I tuned into a live stream from the lawn of the White House instead. It just felt like must-listen-to content — President Donald Trump signing the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, or USMCA.

It was a big day for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, too — but not just because of the historic trade deal. That’s because four members were in attendance. Robert E. McKnight, president; G. Hughes Abell, vice president; Arthur Uhl III, second vice president; and Missy Bonds, director; were all invited to the event, evidence of the association’s reputation in Washington, D.C.

Want to hear all about it? In this month’s episode of TSCRA Talk, Robert shares his story. And be sure to stay tuned after, when Scott Williamson previews the Special Ranger Silent Auction, held during the Cattle Raisers Convention and Expo. You can listen using the player below, or on your favorite podcast platform (where we’d also encourage you to subscribe so you don’t miss an episode).

Are you enjoying TSCRA Talk? Do you have ideas for content you’d like to hear in future episodes? Shoot me an email at khuffstutler@tscra.org.

Thanks for listening,

-Katrina