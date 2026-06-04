Texas cattle industry responds to U.S. detection of NWS

FORT WORTH, Texas (June 3, 2026) — Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association President Stephen Diebel today responded to a confirmed case of New World screwworm detected in an umbilical cord lesion on a three-week-old calf in Zavala County, Texas:

“This is a serious animal health threat, particularly for Texas, but it is not a food safety issue and ranchers and landowners should not panic. For the past 18 months, we have worked alongside our state and federal partners to prepare for the possibility of a positive New World screwworm case, and that preparation now positions us to respond quickly and effectively.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has worked alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to increase surveillance, sterile fly production and dispersal capacity. We have identification, treatment and reporting protocols in place. We are exceptionally grateful for the leadership and response of our partners on this issue.

Texas ranchers and landowners may be on the front lines of this challenge, but they are not facing it alone. TSCRA continues to provide information and resources and ensure there is a voice speaking on their behalf and ensuring their interests are represented.

We ask ranchers and landowners to regularly put eyes on their livestock and wildlife, maintain a strong relationship with their veterinarian and report suspicious wounds or infestations immediately. Early detection, rapid response and limiting animal movement when necessary remain our strongest tools for containing and eradicating New World screwworm.”

Additional resources:

Report a livestock case: https://www.tahc.texas.gov/agency/contact.html#regions

Report a wildlife case: https://tpwd.texas.gov/landwater/habitat-management/find-a-wildlife-biologist/

Track Current NWS Case Activity: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/node/1050/stop-screwworm/current-status

Learn about NWS prevention & response: Screwworm.gov

Access producer resources & updates: Screwwormtx.org