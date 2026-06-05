Crime watch: Cattle missing in Moore County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chris Ward, District 1 in the Texas Panhandle, reports 12 black and black baldy cow-calf pairs missing from a property west of Lake Meredith Big Blue Creek. The cows are 3-year-old second-calf heifers branded with a “Flying A” on the lower left hip and a “3” high on the left hip. The cows also have a red ear tag in the left ear and a Bangs vaccination RFID button. The calves weigh approximately 200 pounds. The cattle were last seen May 15. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Ward at 806-205-0119 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.