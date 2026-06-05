Crime watch: Cow missing in Freestone County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a white-faced, heavy bred cow missing from a property on County Road 360 near Fairfield. The cow is identified by ear tag No. F1. She was last seen April 20. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.
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