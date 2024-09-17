TSCRA Special Ranger testifies on Landowner Compensation Program for border security crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (September 19, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Joe Aguilar Jr. testified before the Texas Senate Committee on Border Security on the implementation of the Attorney General’s Landowner Compensation Program that was formed through the passage of Senate Bill 1133 during the 88th Texas Legislative Session and signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott Sept. 1, 2023.

Aguilar serves District 29 encompassing Cameron, Hidalgo, Jim Hogg, Starr, Webb, Willacy and Zapata counties along the Texas-Mexico border. He emphasized the need for landowner protection against criminal activity as border insecurity continues to rise.

“Our membership is deeply grateful to the Texas Legislature for passing Senate Bill 1133 as it marks a crucial step forward in addressing the challenges landowners along the Texas southern border experience,” said Aguilar.

Trespassing and property damage only scratch the surface of the hardship landowners handle in this scenario. However, Aguilar called attention to the burdensome and time-consuming process a compensation program such as this can be to a landowner.

“We [TSCRA] urge the committee to consider adjustments to streamline the insurance declination process, eliminate unnecessary barriers and expand eligibility for direct payment to lessees,” said Aguilar.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association supports strengthening state and federal laws to better protect landowners from illegal border activities and reimbursing landowners for property damages caused by illegal border activities.

“The proposed changes would allow SB 1133 to better serve those affected by border-related damage and strengthen the partnership between landowners, lessees and law enforcement as we work together to secure our border,” said Aguilar.

