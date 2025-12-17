TSCRA introduces new business membership tiers designed for businesses supporting ranchers and landowners

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 17, 2025) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association (TSCRA), the largest and oldest livestock association in the Southwest, today announced new small business and corporate membership categories designed to strengthen connections between businesses, ranchers and landowners. The updated business memberships provide a direct pathway for businesses to increase their visibility and support from TSCRA members, strengthen industry relationships and support the future of the cattle industry.

Both membership categories provide access to TSCRA’s network of more than 28,000 ranchers, landowners and industry stakeholders, and offer tiered benefits tailored to businesses operating at both the local and national level. Benefits include:

Annual print or digital advertising credit

Annual event or sponsorship credit

Listing in TSCRA’s business directory

Use of TSCRA’s business member logo to demonstrate TSCRA support

TSCRA business member display sign

Eligibility to serve on TSCRA committees

Access to TSCRA industry updates, briefings and communication resources

In addition, these membership categories are eligible to participate in the relaunched TSCRA Partner Program, which allows for business members to customize a year-long agreement that includes deeper discounts across advertising and sponsorship opportunities, co-branded events, increased engagement with TSCRA leadership and more.

Both membership categories are also eligible to participate in the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation’s Gilly Riojas Memorial Internship Placement Program, which connects businesses with elite students seeking unique internship programs in the beef cattle industry.

Enrollment for the 2026 TSCRA Partner Program runs through Jan. 31. To explore these programs, benefits or membership categories, visit tscra.org/business.

###