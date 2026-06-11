Crime watch: Cattle missing in Milam County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Brent Mast, District 22 in East Texas, reports 10 heifers stolen from a property near County Road 260 in Cameron. The missing cattle include eight black heifers and two black white-faced heifers weighing approximately 700 pounds each. Eight of the heifers have yellow ear tags, one has a green ear tag and one has an orange ear tag. All tags are located in the left ear. The heifers were last seen at approximately 7 p.m. June 8 and were discovered missing at approximately 9:30 a.m. June 9. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Mast at 936-714-6619 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.