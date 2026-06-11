Crime watch: Cattle missing in Clay County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Cliff Swofford, District 8 in North Texas, reports three yearlings missing from a property on Highway 79, approximately one-half mile south of the Petrolia Ag Barn in Clay County. The missing cattle include one solid red heifer, one solid black bull and one spotted heifer. The yearlings were last seen May 14. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Swofford at 817-343-8804 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.