Crime watch: Red Angus heifer missing in Leon County

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Ranger Chace Fryar, District 21 in East Texas, reports a red Angus heifer missing from a property on North Highway 75 in Buffalo. The heifer weighs approximately 850 pounds and has a yellow ear tag marked “7” in the left ear containing the owner’s contact information. The heifer was last seen June 2. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Fryar at 281-734-4078 or the Operation Cow Thief tip line at 817-916-1775.