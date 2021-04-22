TSCRA has new (temporary) home

After more than 40 years on West Seventh Street, Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has a new address, effective April 22.

The move follows the sale of the building last fall when the association’s board of directors unanimously voted to accept an unexpected offer.

“We were not planning to move, and our building was not on the market, but a buyer approached us with an offer that we felt was worthy of serious consideration,” explains the association’s executive vice president and CEO, Jason Skaggs. “After some negotiating, the executive committee and then the board concluded it was a great opportunity for TSCRA.”

The association has moved into a temporary lease space on Hulen Street until the right building — or lot to build on — becomes available, Skaggs says. Association bylaws dictate the association’s headquarters must remain within the city limits of Fort Worth.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association’s new mailing address is P.O. Box 101988, Fort Worth, Texas 76185. The new physical address is 2813 S Hulen St., Suite 275, Fort Worth, Texas 76109.

