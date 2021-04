The place for “off” cattle in the beef industry

Is there room for second cut cattle in the beef industry? To respond with a ‘yes, because they exist’ answer seems childish and condescending, but it could be correct, at least partially. “There are always going to be those cattle no matter how hard we try,” says Steve Boyles, Beef Extension Specialist at Ohio State University. “We need people to buy, feed and fatten them for various reasons.” Read more at feedlotmagazine.com…