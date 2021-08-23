Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association

To Honor and Protect the Ranching Way of Life

Texas weekly livestock auction summary August 21

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 2.00 lower. Feeder heifers lightly tested and unevenly steady. Steer calves sold mostly steady. Heifer calves 2.00-4.00 higher. Trade activity and demand moderate.

AMS_1955-15

