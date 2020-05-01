Texas weekly hay report for May 1, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | May 1, 2020

Compared to last report, hay trades are mostly steady in all regions, and firm in South Texas. First cutting has started in South and West Texas, and trades in both regions have been in line with old crop prices.

The impact of the freeze that we saw a few weeks ago in the Panhandle,

North, and Central Texas has impacted some Bermuda grass and wheat crops in the areas.

According to the Texas Crop and Weather report, freeze damages to wheat yields are predicted to be around 10 percent. Demand has been limited in the Panhandle as feedlots and dairies are still buying hay on an as need basis until uncertainties in the cattle markets are better understood.

Excessive amounts of rain have continued in the North and Central regions. Producers in those areas are expecting first cutting to be somewhat delayed to around the first of June.

The Texas Department of Agriculture has a Hay Hotline set up for buyers and sellers looking for hay or grazing; the number is 1-512-787-9966. The

online service is free to use.

Panhandle/High Plains

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Supreme: 240.00-260.00; Premium: 200.00-230.00; Good: 175.00-200.00.

Small bales: Delivered: Premium: 260.00-275.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale.

Ground Alfalfa: Delivered to feedlots: Avg 185.00-195.00.

Calf 210.00-215.00.

Wheat: Large Bales: Delivered: 125.00-150.00.

Brome: Large Bales: Delivered: 185.00.

Sorghum: Large Bales: Delivered: Good: 130.00-140.00; Fair: 100.00-120.00.

Cotton Burrs: Delivered: limited 95.00-105.00.

Small Bales: Coastal: Delivered: Good: 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Small Bales: Beardless Wheat: Premium: 10.00-11.00 per bale.

CRP: Delivered: 80.00-125.00.

Far West Texas/Trans Pecos

Alfalfa: Small Squares: Delivered local or FOB: Premium to Supreme: 275.00-300.00, 9.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Squares: FOB: Premium to Supreme: 250.00-265.00.

Triticale: Large Rounds: FOB: 65.00 per roll.

North, Central, and East Texas

Alfalfa: Large Squares: Delivered: Premium to Supreme: 255.00-270.00, instances 280.00.

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Good: 200.00-260.00, 6.00-10.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB: Good to Premium: 120.00-140.00, 60.00-70.00 per roll.

South Texas

Coastal Bermuda: Small Squares: FOB: Good to Premium: 260.00-330.00, 8.00-10.00 per bale; Fair to Good: 165.00-260.00, 5.00-8.00 per bale.

Large Rounds: FOB and delivered locally: Good to Premium: 140.00-180.00, 80.00-95.00 per roll; Fair or Grass Mix: 100.00-130.00, 50.00-60.00 per roll.

Hay Quality Designation’s physical descriptions

-Supreme: Very early maturity, pre bloom, soft fine stemmed, extra leafy. Factors indicative of very high nutritive content. Hay is excellent color and free of damage.

-Premium: Early maturity, i.e., pre-bloom in legumes and pre head in grass hays, extra leafy and fine stemmed-factors indicative of a high nutritive content. Hay is green and free of damage.

-Good: Early to average maturity, i.e., early to mid-bloom in legumes and early head in grass hays, leafy, fine to medium stemmed, free of damage other than slight discoloration.

-Fair: Late maturity, i.e., mid to late-bloom in legumes, head-in grass hays, moderate or below leaf content, and generally coarse stemmed. Hay may show light damage.

-Utility: Hay in very late maturity, such as mature seed pods in legumes or mature head in grass hays, coarse stemmed. This category could include hay discounted due to excessive damage and heavy weed content or mold. Defects will be identified in market reports when using this category.