Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Sept. 18, 2020

Compared to last week’s lighter test, yearling steers and heifers sold steady to $3 higher. Calves sold with a lower undertone. Trade was active on moderate to good demand.

Supply included 76% feeder cattle (58% steers, 39% heifers, 3% bulls); 21% slaughter cattle (98% cows, 2% bulls); 3% replacement cattle (53% stock cows, 37% bred cows, 11% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 51%.

Click here to download the full report, including charts and graphs, from USDA-ESMIS or see below.