Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Oct. 1, 2020

Compared to last week, yearling steers and heifers sold steady to $3 higher. Calves sold with mostly a lower undertone especially those with no shots or preconditioning. The area remains extremely dry, but a relief of fall-like cooler temperatures in the forecast.

Supply included 81% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 43% Heifers, 3% Bulls, 1% Dairy Heifers); 17% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 2% Replacement Cattle (65% Stock Cows, 12% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 18% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 50%.

