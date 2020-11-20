Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Nov. 20, 2020

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $8 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate demand as we head into a shortened holiday week. Unusually warm temperatures for this time of year throughout the week, but a cold front pushing through this weekend with a potential for much needed moisture.

Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (46% Steers, 50% Heifers, 2% Cows, 3% Bulls); 9% Slaughter Cattle (91% Cows, 9% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (40% Stock Cows, 18% Bred Cows, 41% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 52%.

