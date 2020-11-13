Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary, Nov. 13, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $3 to $8 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Momentum picked up in the

auctions as there is now only one week left before Thanksgiving break.

Supply included 88% Feeder Cattle (41% Steers, 55% Heifers, 1%

Cows, 3% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (32% Stock Cows, 59% Bred Cows, 4% Bred Heifers, 6%

Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 pounds was 52%.

Click here to download the full report, including charts, or see below.