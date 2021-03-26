Texas weekly cattle auction summary, March 26, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $4 higher, with most increases on stocker calves. Trade activity was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Spring was in full force this week, recent moisture and sunshine has pastures turning green.

Supply included: 88% Feeder Cattle (52% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 47% Heifers, 1% Bulls); 11% Slaughter Cattle (93% Cows, 7% Bulls); 1% Replacement Cattle (58% Stock Cows, 9% Bred Cows, 33% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 71%.

Click here to read the full report from USDA ESMIS or see below.