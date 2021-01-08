Texas weekly cattle auction summary, Jan. 8, 2021

Compared to the markets before the holidays: Yearling steers and heifers were mostly steady to 4.00 higher. Calves were $2 to $8 higher, with instances $14 higher. Trade was active on good demand. Chance of moisture going into the weekend with several inches of snow predicted. Supply included: 71% Feeder Cattle (53% Steers, 44% Heifers, 4% Bulls); 28% Slaughter Cattle (97% Cows, 3% Bulls); 2%Replacement Cattle (41% Stock Cows, 47% Bred Cows, 8% Bred Heifers, 4% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 64%.

