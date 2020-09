Texas Weekly Cattle Auction Summary for Sept. 4, 2020

Source: USDA ESMIS | Sept. 3, 2020

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold steady to $4 lower. Trade activity and demand were moderate. Supply included

78% feeder cattle (51% steers, 40% heifers, 6% bulls, 2% dairy heifers); 17% slaughter cattle (94% cows, 6% bulls); 5% replacement cattle

(29% stock cows, 46% bred cows, 24% cow-calf pairs). Feeder cattle supply more than 600 pounds was 55%.