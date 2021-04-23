Texas weekly cattle auction summary for April 23, 2021

Compared to last week, feeder steers and heifers sold $2 to $5 lower. Trade was fairly active on moderate to good demand. Cattle futures dropped throughout most of the week, and corn futures rose above $6. Unseasonably below freezing temperatures at night throughout the week as well.

Supply included: 77% Feeder Cattle (55% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 41% Heifers, 3% Bulls); 12% Slaughter Cattle (95% Cows, 5% Bulls); 11% Replacement Cattle (40% Stock Cows, 18% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 35% Cow-Calf Pairs, 1% Bulls). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 67%.

