Texas Tech researcher to Investigate antimicrobial resistance in high-risk beef cattle

The award from the United States Department of Agriculture is part of a near-$3 million investment from the National Institute of Food and Agriculture to mitigate antimicrobial resistance across the food chain. The project, in collaboration with the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine in Amarillo, the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) U.S. Meat Animal Research Center in Nebraska, will seek to identify how (AMR) develops and is spread in beef cattle, and develop mitigation strategies to reduce AMR incidents throughout the beef industry. Read more at Texas Tech Today…
 

