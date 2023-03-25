Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association names new leadership

Volunteers elected, appointed during 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association executive committee met to elect leadership at the 2023 Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo. Two TSCRA members were newly elected to serve on the TSCRA board of directors:

Bill Cawley, Crockett

Lloyd French IV, Houston

The association also added three members to its executive committee. These individuals include:

David Crow, Corpus Christi

Joe Leathers, Guthrie

Cody Webb, Barnhart

“Membership is the lifeblood of Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association,” says Arthur Uhl, association president. “Each year we are proud to add new directors to our board which helps guide the direction of the association. We are proud of the representation and look forward to accomplishing great things in 2023.”

To learn more about TSCRA and its leadership, visit www.tscra.org.

