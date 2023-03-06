Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association launches new member benefit with Evacu

New TSCRA member benefit will offer exclusive Evacu membership pricing.

Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association today announced a new member benefit with Evacu, an industry leader in emergency medical transportation. The offering provides TSCRA members access to transportation necessary for life saving medical care at a special price.

Evacu supplements traditional insurance plans covering expenses incurred from emergent transportation needs. These services provide protection from out-of-network limits, coverage exclusions, and benefit caps found in most insurance plans. Services include:

Ground and Air Ambulance

Recovery Transportation

Return Transportation

Visitor Transportation

Pet Return Transportation

Vehicle & Rental Return

Organ Transplant Transportation

Mortal Remains Return

TSCRA members can receive two months of service free of charge by enrolling in Evacu before March 31. To access this exclusive offer, login to the TSCRA Member Center at membership.tscra.org or visit the Evacu booth in the exhibit hall at the Cattle Raisers Convention & Expo March 24-26.

