Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association launches foundation to support land and livestock stewards

TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation to support high school, collegiate and young professionals

FORT WORTH, Texas (Feb. 1, 2024) – Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the oldest and largest livestock association in the Southwest, today announced the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation, a new 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to develop future land and livestock stewards and leaders.

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation will support high school and college programs, internships, young professional development opportunities and grant programs.

“Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association has long understood the importance of the next generation,” said TSCRA President and Foundation Chairman Arthur Uhl. “Developing and supporting future land and livestock stewards and leaders is critical to our nation’s future.”

The TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation was established to reduce the barrier to entry, championing young leaders’ long-term success in the industry.

“Caring for our natural resources and open space is a great responsibility and it takes bold leadership by all generations,” said Uhl. “We must develop and equip a diverse base of future leaders to address modern challenges within the industry and ensure ranching, wildlife management, and land stewardship thrives and continues to benefit and provide for our communities.”

Anyone wishing to support the TSCRA Leadership Development Foundation is encouraged to visit tscra.org/what-we-do/leadership-development-foundation to make a tax-deductible donation.

