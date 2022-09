Texas, Oklahoma weekly livestock auction summaries for September 23

Texas

Compared to last week: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to 2.00 higher. Trade activity was moderate on good demand especially on long time weaned cattle. A larger spread between weaned and unweaned cattle was noted this week as temperatures are beginning to cool off. Slaughter cows and bulls were steady to 3.00 lower. Supply included: 79% Feeder Cattle (50% Steers, 45% Heifers, 5% Bulls, 0% Dairy Heifers); 18% Slaughter Cattle (92% Cows, 8% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (73% Stock Cows, 24% Bred Cows, 2% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 47%.

Oklahoma

Compared to last week: Feeder steers steady to 1.00 lower, except over 800 lbs 2.00-5.00 higher. Feeder heifers mostly steady. Demand moderate to good. Steer calves steady to 3.00 lower. Heifer calves steady to 4.00 lower. Demand moderate for calves. Summer temperatures held on till the very last day of the season. Fall like temperatures are expected for next week. Hoping moisture will accompany those lower temps. Slaughter cows 2.00-5.00 lower. Slaughter bulls steady. Packer demand moderate as continued heavy supplies are now having a downward effect on the market. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (49% Steers, 0% Dairy Steers, 44% Heifers, 7% Bulls); 15% Slaughter Cattle (94% Cows, 6% Bulls); 4% Replacement Cattle (76% Bred Cows, 6% Bred Heifers, 17% Cow-Calf Pairs). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 39%.